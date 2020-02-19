Siouxland Forecast: February 19, 2020

After a significant snow with totals largely measuring between 2 and 5 inches, it looks like skies will rapidly clear out tonight as high pressure builds in. It’ll become very cold with an overnight low of -2° in Sioux City.

It’ll be a sunny and decent Thursday, but it’s unlikely that we’ll melt much (if any) snow with an afternoon high of just 25°.

This weekend will be pretty nice though! Friday will be sunny & breezy with a high of 42°. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s on Saturday & Sunday.

Clouds will shift back in on Sunday and there’s a chance of a rain/snow mix occurring on Monday. We’ll cool off afterward with highs in the 20s for most of next week.