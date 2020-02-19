Siouxland Forecast: February 18, 2020

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds with snow showers sliding in at about midnight. The low temperature will be a chilly 10°.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for all of northeast Nebraska as well as Yankton, Clay, & Union counties in South Dakota and Plymouth, Woodbury, & Monona counties in Iowa lasting throughout the day on Wednesday. Snow totals between 1 and 4 inches are possible with the heavier end of the totals favored to occur in Nebraska. Sioux City will likely end up with an inch or 2 by the time it finishes up Wednesday evening. The persistent snow shouldn’t cause any major travel headaches given wind speeds of about 10 MPH. Just give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go. The high Wednesday will be about 17°.

Thursday will be sunny and seasonal with a high of 29°. The weekend is looking great with bright sunshine and highs between 40° and 50° helping to melt away the snow.

Next Monday we’ll have increasing clouds as the temperature begins to cool back off. Tuesday and Wednesday we have the potential for heavy rain & snow to work back into Siouxland.