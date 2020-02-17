Siouxland Forecast: February 17, 2020

Tonight will be cloudy & cool with a low of 18°.

Tuesday look for a mix of sun & clouds with an afternoon high of 30°. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, we’ll have a shot at light snow with accumulations of about 1 inch or less. The snow will be accompanied by a cooldown as the high drops off to about 20° Wednesday. The overnight low Wednesday into Thursday may fall below zero!

Thankfully, it’ll become nicer as we move toward the weekend. Thursday will be sunny with a high of 33°. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be beautiful with highs near 50° and a good amount of sunshine too.

We’ll start to cool back off on Monday and there’s precipitation chances for next Tuesday & Wednesday.