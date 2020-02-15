 

Siouxland Forecast: February 14, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Valentine’s Day! Tonight we’ll keep mostly clear skies with a low of 24°.

Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant with highs in the low to mid 40s and a good deal of sunshine each day.

Monday there’s going to be a bit of rain and snow as we begin to chill things back off with an afternoon high of 38° expected in Sioux City. Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll see high temperatures retreat into the 20s and there’s also a chance of snow occurring on Wednesday.

We should warm back up nicely going into next weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Enjoy the weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories