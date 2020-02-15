Siouxland Forecast: February 14, 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day! Tonight we’ll keep mostly clear skies with a low of 24°.

Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant with highs in the low to mid 40s and a good deal of sunshine each day.

Monday there’s going to be a bit of rain and snow as we begin to chill things back off with an afternoon high of 38° expected in Sioux City. Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll see high temperatures retreat into the 20s and there’s also a chance of snow occurring on Wednesday.

We should warm back up nicely going into next weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Enjoy the weekend!