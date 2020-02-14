Siouxland Forecast: February 13, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and a low of -1° in Sioux City. In northeastern parts of Siouxland near the Iowa Great Lakes, Wind Chill Advisories & Wind Chill Warnings are going to be in effect with feels-like temperatures of -20° to -35°.

Things will get much better for Valentine’s Day and the weekend with temperatures perking up into the 30s & 40s.

Changes will come back into the picture on Presidents’ Day with cooler weather sliding in and a chance at mixed precipitation. Temperatures will be a touch cooler in the 20s and 30s following that disturbance.