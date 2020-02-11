 

Siouxland Forecast: February 11, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with a comfortably cool low temperature of 26°.

Tomorrow there’ll be some sunshine during the morning, but clouds will quickly move back in with a powerful cold front. Around midday we’ll have snow showers get started around Siouxland. Accumulations will be light at about 1 inch or less, but wind gusts of 40+ MPH will create hazardous travel with poor visibility. After hitting a high of 39° pretty early on in the day, it’ll rapidly get colder in the afternoon with the wind accelerating from the north.

It’s going to be extremely cold tomorrow night with a low of -9° and the wind still remaining a problem. Eastern parts of Siouxland around Pocahontas and Emmetsburg have a Wind Chill Warning where it’s going to feel like it’s about -30° to -40°. It’ll be dangerous to be outside during that time, so limit your exposure & stack up multiple layers.

Thursday will be mostly sunny but chilly with a high of just 10°.

Things will start to improve by Valentine’s Day Friday and the relative warmth will carry forward into the weekend and beyond with highs in the 30s & 40s. There’s a slight chance of a mix of precipitation occurring on Saturday.

