 

Siouxland Forecast: February 10, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with a passing weak cold front. The temperature will fall to 19°.

Tuesday will be just a touch cooler with more sunshine and a high of 38°. Pretty nice for February!

On Wednesday we’ve got a more powerful cold front approaching which will lead to increasing clouds and an evening rain/snow mix. Accumulations of snow should fall below 1 inch, but with wind gusts over 30 MPH from the north there may be visibility problems as the snow comes down. The high on Wednesday will be 39°.

It’ll be a whole lot colder on Thursday with a morning low below zero and a daytime high of just 15°.

We bounce back for Valentine’s Day Friday and the weekend when highs should step up into the 30s & 40s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories