Siouxland Forecast: February 10, 2020

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with a passing weak cold front. The temperature will fall to 19°.

Tuesday will be just a touch cooler with more sunshine and a high of 38°. Pretty nice for February!

On Wednesday we’ve got a more powerful cold front approaching which will lead to increasing clouds and an evening rain/snow mix. Accumulations of snow should fall below 1 inch, but with wind gusts over 30 MPH from the north there may be visibility problems as the snow comes down. The high on Wednesday will be 39°.

It’ll be a whole lot colder on Thursday with a morning low below zero and a daytime high of just 15°.

We bounce back for Valentine’s Day Friday and the weekend when highs should step up into the 30s & 40s.