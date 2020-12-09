Siouxland Forecast: December 9, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies plus a cool low temperature of 30°. If you have the opportunity, get out away from light pollution and look up to the north – we have a chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis in Siouxland! The peak visibility should happen between approximately 11 PM and 2 AM going into Thursday. It’s rare that we get the chance to see the Lights at this low of a latitude.

Thursday we’re going to have increasing cloud cover into the afternoon. It’ll remain pretty warm with a high of 50° – almost 20° above the typical high temperature for the date.

Friday we’re continuing to track a chance of a rain/snow mix and recent forecast models have slid the disturbance a little further north back into Siouxland. We’re in line to get a slushy dusting of accumulation locally – mainly south of Highway 20. An afternoon high of 37° plus warm soil temperatures will probably make for a quick melting and the precipitation isn’t expected to have a great impact. For the rest of the weekend, watch for our cloud cover to deteriorate and seasonal temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

Next week, there’s a chance of some flurries on Monday. We’ll see temperatures on an incline with highs hitting around 40° as we move into next weekend.

