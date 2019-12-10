Siouxland Forecast: December 9, 2019

Get ready for a cold night in Siouxland! With a partly cloudy sky the temperature will sink down to about 10° in the region. When accounting for a strong northwest breeze, feels-like temperatures will dip below zero.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring quiet, but relatively frigid weather with highs sticking in the 20s and overnight temperatures continuing to slip near 10°.

Thursday we’ll work in some warmer air and with it there’ll be a minor chance of light snow occurring. Friday will be excellent as we push past 40° with a good deal of sunshine, but the warm-up will be snuffed out Saturday with another cold front. Highs will stay on the cooler side of average through the remainder of the extended forecast.