Siouxland Forecast: December 8, 2020

Tonight a few clouds will cross through with a cool, but comfortable low temperature of 30°.

Wednesday is going to be pleasant with a good helping of sunshine as we work our way up to an unseasonably warm temperature of 60°! The record high for December 9th in Sioux City is 63° set back in 1957, so we’ll be in the neighborhood. If we do get into the 60s, it’d be for the first time since November 19th. Thursday we’ll dial up increasing cloud cover with a slight cooldown to 51°.

On Friday, there’s a small chance of a wintry mix occurring with light rain & snow accumulations, but the newest model data is shifting the disturbance further south toward Omaha. We’ll chill off to a high of 37°.

It’ll be cooler and more seasonal in the extended forecast with highs sticking in the mid to upper 30s. Pretty typical of mid December if not just a bit above average. Beyond Friday, there’s no substantial precipitation chances lined up for Siouxland.