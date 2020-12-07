Siouxland Forecast: December 7, 2020

Tonight we’ll have clear skies & a chilly low temperature of 23°.

Mostly sunny skies will be with us on Tuesday on our way to a high of 55°. Wednesday we have a good chance of hitting temperatures in the 60s plus pleasant sunshine too!

On Thursday, we’ll begin to chill things back off with a high hovering around 50° along with increasing cloud cover. Friday there’s a good chance of a rain/snow mix coupled with a breeze as gusts from the north approach 30 MPH. Snow amounts will likely be pretty minor based on current information, but we’ll keep you informed on the situation there as the week continues.

Some flurries may hang over into Saturday. We should welcome back the sunshine next week with fairly seasonal temperatures in the 30s.

Have a great night!