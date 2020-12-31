Siouxland Forecast: December 31, 2020

Tonight we’ll ring in 2021 with patchy fog and a chill to the air! The low looks to fall to 10° in Sioux City.

It’ll be a seasonal start to the new year as we jump up to 30° Friday afternoon. A large winter storm system will miss Siouxland to the southeast bringing about cloud cover locally, but no accumulating precipitation.

We’ll have some warmer and sunny weather to look forward to next week. Monday will be pretty pleasant for early January with a high of 40°. Following up a very light wintry mix on Tuesday, temperatures will gradually slip downward. High temperatures are expected to be near 30° next weekend. Beyond the wintry mix Tuesday, no precipitation chances are in the cards for us in the next 9 days.

Happy New Year!