Siouxland Forecast: December 31, 2019

We’re ending 2019 on a cool note with a low temperature of 16° overnight plus partly cloudy sky coverage.

It’ll be a gorgeous start to 2020! Look for a mix of sun & clouds tomorrow and a relatively warm high temperature of 41° in the afternoon.

Clouds will shift back in on Thursday and a gradual cooldown will occur as we go toward the weekend. On Friday there’s a chance of flurries, but otherwise there aren’t any precipitation chances in the 9 on 9 Forecast.

Quiet winter weather will extend through next week. We’ll maintain high temperatures in the 30s – just slightly above average.