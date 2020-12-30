Siouxland Forecast: December 30, 2020

Areas of dense fog will form up tonight with a bitterly cold low temperature of 5°.

New Year’s Eve is looking seasonal with a mostly sunny sky once the morning fog lifts off. Expect a high of 29°. It’ll be very cold as we ring in 2021 with a low tomorrow night of 9°.

Warmer weather takes over for the weekend with a fair amount of sunshine and highs around the freezing mark helping us to gradually melt away our fresh snow. Monday should be the warmest upcoming day as we get to a high of 40°.

The precipitation outlook is quiet, but a wintry mix may slide through next Tuesday as we cool things back off. Highs will descend into the 20s later on next week.

Have a nice night.