Siouxland Forecast: December 30, 2019

Tonight there’ll be areas of blowing snow contributing to tricky travel in spots. The low temperature will sink to about 20° with slowly clearing skies.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies by Tuesday afternoon. Look for a high temperature of 30° on New Year’s Eve.

It’ll be relatively warm to kick off 2020 with a high of 40° and bright sunny skies. Nice enough to melt away some of the fresh snow from the weekend. Following that, it’ll gradually get cooler this week with a strong northwest breeze entering the region on Friday. Highs will hang at about 30° going into next weekend.

No major precipitation chances in the immediate forecast, but models are in consensus on bringing some snow our way next Monday. Something to keep an eye on for down the road, but otherwise we should have peaceful winter conditions.