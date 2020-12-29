Siouxland Forecast: December 29, 2020

Tonight the snow will dissipate. With patchy fog and clearing skies, we’ll have a low of 14°.

Tomorrow expect a few clouds to hang around in the morning followed by bright afternoon sunshine. It’ll be chilly with a high temperature of 24°. Thursday is New Year’s Eve and it looks like we’ll warm up a touch – getting to 29° in the afternoon. Be prepared for a bitterly cold start to 2021 as low temperatures Thursday into Friday descend into the single digits!

We have warmer weather to look forward to for the start of the new year as highs rise into the 30s and perhaps touching 40° next Monday. That’ll help to melt off a bit of our freshly fallen snow!

No major precipitation chances are dialed up for next week as we gradually cool off to highs around the freezing mark. Temperatures should be above seasonal averages.

Have a great one!