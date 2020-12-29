Siouxland Forecast: December 28, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and a low of 14°.

On Tuesday, Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are posted throughout Siouxland. It’ll snow during almost the entirety of the day with final accumulations likely to range between 4 and 7 inches. In addition to the new snow, the wind will also create some travel concerns gusting at 30+ MPH which is going to hamper visibility conditions. Slow down and drive carefully!

As we approach the new year later this week, we’ll have a run of cold weather with highs in the 20s and lows around 0°. Things improve for the weekend with high temperatures between 30° and 40° coupled with sunshine.

Have a nice night.