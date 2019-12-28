Siouxland Forecast: December 27, 2019

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will snap into effect for much of Siouxland tonight. Look for a heavy mix of rain and snow with low temperatures dropping off to about 30° early Saturday morning.

It’ll be warm enough on Saturday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 30s to split out most of the precipitation as rain. There’ll be major rainfall totals with 0.50″-1.00″ being common and some spots seeing as much as 1.50″ of rain. Saturday night, colder air will dive back in switching everyone over to snow. Coupled with the snow will be wind gusts over 40 MPH creating hazardous travel conditions. Snow will persist through Sunday before diminishing to flurries and completely ending Monday morning.

Snowfall totals will vary significantly across Siouxland. Near Highway 81 in western Siouxland for parts of Nebraska and South Dakota, snow totals will range between 6 and 10 inches. Sioux City is right on the cusp of the bigger totals, but will likely stay just warm enough splitting out more precipitation into rain rather than snow. Look for about 3 inches of snow in Sioux City. The further south & east you move of Sioux City, the lower the chances for seeing significant snowfall. Onawa, Carroll, and Storm Lake will receive about 1 inch of snow.

Next week we’ll have things calm down with seasonal high temperatures around 30° going into next weekend.