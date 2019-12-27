Siouxland Forecast: December 26, 2019

Tonight the low temperature will drop to about 20° with some clearing of the skies.

We’ll begin our Friday with sunshine, but clouds will slide back in during the afternoon. It’ll be a touch warmer with the high temperature at 40° in Sioux City.

Starting Friday night and lasting through Sunday afternoon, a substantial Winter Storm will affect Siouxland. Temperatures in Sioux City and most of northwest Iowa will stay warm enough during the course of the event to divide out most of the precipitation as rain. Look for rainfall totals of about 1 inch and snow accumulations of 2 inches or less.

However, much of southeast South Dakota as well as far northeast Nebraska will experience slightly colder temperatures – closer to the freezing mark – and that will open the door to big snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches. Ice accumulations of about a tenth of an inch plus wind gusts over 40 MPH will heighten the risks related to travel. The worst travel period during the weekend is expected to occur Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Be prepared for a messy situation this weekend!

Monday it’ll be windy and colder with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 20s. Look for marginally warmer temperatures to follow as we close out 2019 and usher in the new year next Wednesday.