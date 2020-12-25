Siouxland Forecast: December 25, 2020

Merry Christmas from the KCAU 9 Weather Team!

Following up a cold start to our day with some Wind Chill Advisories in effect for eastern communities in Siouxland, things are looking pretty good! Expect sunny skies along with a high temperature in the upper 30s as we melt off some snow tomorrow.

We’ll chill things off a bit over the course of the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with an afternoon high of 36°. There’s a possibility of snow flurries on Sunday with the high sliding down to 30°. Monday should bring a mix of sun & clouds along with a high of 25°.

Beginning on Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday, Siouxland may be impacted by a significant winter storm. Forecast models are consistent in bringing along a batch of heavy snow showers coupled with strong winds which looks to be at its worst Tuesday PM. Stay with KCAU 9 as we track that disturbance…in the meantime, enjoy the sunshine today & tomorrow!