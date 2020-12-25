Siouxland Forecast: December 24, 2020

Hopefully Santa’s bundled up tonight because it’s going to be incredibly cold in Siouxland! With clear skies, the low will fall to -1°. Wind chills will dip to between -10° and -20°. With that in mind, the National Weather Service has put a few Siouxland counties (Emmet, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Calhoun, Sac) in northwest Iowa into a Wind Chill Advisory which is going to stay in effect through 9 AM on Christmas Day. Bundle up & stack on extra layers, hats, & gloves to contend with the cold!

Folowing up a cold start to Christmas, things are looking pretty good! Expect sunny skies along with a high temperature in the upper 30s as we melt off some snow tomorrow.

We’ll chill things off a bit over the course of the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with an afternoon high of 36°. There’s a possibility of snow flurries on Sunday with the high sliding down to 30°. Monday should bring a mix of sun & clouds along with a high of 25°.

Beginning on Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday, Siouxland may be impacted by a significant winter storm. Forecast models are consistent in bringing a batch of heavy snow coupled with strong winds which looks to be at its worst Tuesday PM. Stay with KCAU 9 as we track that disturbance.

From all of us in the KCAU 9 Weather Team, we hope you have a Merry Christmas!