Siouxland Forecast: December 24, 2019

A Dense Fog Advisory has been put into effect for much of NW Iowa including Osceola, Dickinson, Emmet, O’Brien, Clay, Palo Alto, Cherokee, Buena Vista, and Pocahontas counties until 11 AM on Christmas Day. Use extra caution as you’re traveling to holiday destinations! The low temperature will be near 30° with a cloudy sky.

Christmas Day Wednesday should be comfortable with a high in the mid 40s. Thursday and Friday will also be quiet and decent December days with high temperatures sticking above normal at about 40°.

Things change on Saturday with a mix of rain and snow which could be heavy at times. It’ll get colder next week as we close out 2019 with high temperatures hanging near the freezing mark and lows between 10° and 20°.