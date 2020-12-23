Siouxland Forecast: December 23, 2020

Blizzard Warnings will remain in effect until 9 PM tonight. The falling snow will come to an end this evening, but wind gusts exceeding 50 MPH will continue to create whiteout conditions due to blowing snow. Please avoid travel unless it’s absolutely necessary or an emergency. Bitterly cold weather is expected too as we fall to a low of 5° – the wind will make it feel like it’s between 10° and 20° below zero!

Look for the sunshine to return Christmas Eve, but the high will only rise to 16°. Christmas Day is looking pretty pleasant with a warm high of 39° as we start to melt away some snow. Saturday will bring us similar conditions with a high of 39° again along with mostly sunny skies.

A weak cold front slips through Sunday distributing out some flurries and knocking down the high to 27°. Monday’s going to be quiet and cool. However, we’ll be keeping an eye on a potentially significant snow system setting up in Siouxland beginning Tuesday afternoon and lasting through Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates!

Have a good night and be safe with the inclement weather.