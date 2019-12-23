Siouxland Forecast: December 23, 2019

Tonight the low temperature will drop to 26° with mostly cloudy skies along with areas of patchy fog.

Christmas Eve tomorrow will be another decent December day with the high temperature expected to climb up to 44°. It’ll be mostly cloudy with some residual morning fog, but still relatively warm.

Christmas Day there’s the potential for drizzle and flurries to happen, but the high will still be 41° and it’s unlikely that the precipitation will create hazardous travel conditions given the margin above the freezing mark.

It’ll gradually get colder this week and on Saturday there’s a chance of accumulating snow. Next week, it’ll feel more like winter as highs drop into the 20s.