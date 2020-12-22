Siouxland Forecast: December 22, 2020

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds with a low of 27°.

Just in time for Christmas, snow appears likely on Wednesday with Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the majority of Siouxland. Snow totals should range between 1 and 3 inches. Further north near Sioux Falls, heavier amounts between 3 and 5 inches could accumulate. While the snow totals won’t be overwhelmingly heavy, the wind is going to cause some significant visibility problems as colder air rushes in on a biting wind gusting above 50 MPH! Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions Wednesday. The high in the afternoon should lift to 32°.

Christmas Eve will be a cold one with the high at 19°, but at least we’ll have the return of sunshine & the wind should ease off. Christmas Day we’ll have the snow begin to melt off with a relatively warm high temperature of 39° plus sunny skies.

Saturday we’ll see the high hit 40°, but then cooler seasonal wintertime air comes back next week. There’s another chance of snow lining up near the middle of next week.

Have a nice night!