Siouxland Forecast: December 21, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with a low of 25°.

Another windy, but warm December day is dialed up tomorrow. Look for a high of 53° in Sioux City, but it’ll feel a shade colder given gusts of 40 MPH from the SSE.

A cold front approaches Wednesday building in cloud cover plus it’s our one opportunity at snow falling between now and Christmas Day on Friday. Unfortunately, accumulations won’t be all that heavy at under 1 inch. It’ll be windy once again and colder too with a high of just 32°.

Christmas Eve is going to be mostly sunny, but frigid with a high of just 22°. The wind will diminish, so that’ll be a good change of pace! Christmas Day will be sunny and a little more pleasant at 34°.

Saturday we’ll rise back up to 41° with a little taste of warmth, but 20s & 30s are favored in the extended forecast. Outside of the little dusting of snow on Wednesday of this week, no precipitation chances are expected.