Siouxland Forecast: December 19, 2019

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a low of 20°.

Friday will be just a touch cooler with a passing cold front snagging onto a little cloud cover and the wind shifting to the WNW. It’ll still be a very comfortable December day with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

This weekend anticipate sunny skies with highs remaining above average in the 40s and 50s.

Monday look for increasing clouds and on Christmas Day there’s a decent chance of a light wintry mix occurring. Temperatures will shift downward with highs hovering around 30° for the 2nd half of next week.

