Siouxland Forecast: December 19, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Good morning Siouxland ! Today is going to continue to follow the dry and pleasant weather trend with highs in the mid 30's, we have a warm weekend coming up, but things look to be a little messy on Christmas Day. Temperatures this morning are currently being reported in the teens and low 20's. We do have a slight wind chill again today, making it feel like it’s in the single digits and teens across the area. The good news is, winds aren’t too bad, as they are coming from the southwest for most of the area between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing calm conditions. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly clear through the night, but as you can see towards our northwest, we have clouds making their way into the area. Looking at your out the door forecast now, you can see that today will be mild but mostly cloudy with temperatures rising to a high of 36 by this afternoon. Then tonight we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies and light winds as we fall to a low of 25 by tomorrow morning. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning at 5 and 6 to see why Christmas might be a little messy outside this year!