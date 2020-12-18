Siouxland Forecast: December 18, 2020

Tonight we’ll have some light sprinkles & flurries with the passage of a cold front. Look for the temperature to descend to 16° in Sioux City following up a fairly warm Friday afternoon! Brrr….

Saturday will be mostly sunny & cool with an afternoon high of about 36°. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday should be wonderful! Sunday expect mostly sunny skies & warmer weather with the Sioux City high getting to 46°. Monday should be sunny as we work up to 51°. Tuesday is favored to be just a hair cooler at 50° with increasing late day clouds as a cold front starts to snap in.

Windy and chillier weather is anticipated Wednesday with wind gusts exceeding 40 MPH and the high only at 29°. There’s also a slight chance of snow showers, but not of a magnitude to provide us with a White Christmas. Probably just some flurries based on current data.

Look for the cold weather to stick with us through Christmas Day next Friday. Highs should stay between 20° and 30° coupled with overnight lows in the single digits. Pretty seasonal late December conditions.

Have a nice weekend.