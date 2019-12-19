Siouxland Forecast: December 18, 2019

Live Now
Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a few pockets of fog with low temperatures dropping off into the teens. Bundle up!

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 41°. A wind shift to the north plus a bit of additional cloud cover will shave off some of the warmth for Friday with the high temperature hitting 39° in the afternoon.

This weekend is going to be magnificent with sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday and it’s likely that we’ll push past the 50° mark on Friday!

Look for increasing clouds next week and by Christmas Day on Wednesday we’ll have a solid chance for rain or perhaps even mixed precipitation. A gradual cool down is favored to occur next week with highs falling into the 20s next Thursday and Friday.

