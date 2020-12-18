Siouxland Forecast: December 17, 2020

Tonight look for mostly cloudy skies and a chilly low of 24°. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for much of eastern Siouxland lasting through Friday morning, so please stay alert behind the wheel and be cautious. Slow things down – the temperature is going to drop pretty far under 32° and with freezing fog in our area, some surfaces may become slick.

Friday is going to be mostly cloudy, but a bit warmer at 43°. There’s a chance of light mixed precipitation later in the day, but it’s looking like just some sprinkles & flurries which shouldn’t have any appreciable impact on travel.

Following a cool Saturday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 36°, more warmth will work in with highs looking to stick around 50° next Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

There’s a chance of a few snowflakes on Wednesday, but that disturbance is unlikely to provide us with enough snow to provide a White Christmas. It will get a lot colder though later next week with highs in the 20s.

