Siouxland Forecast: December 17, 2019

Skies tonight will be mostly clear with a low temperature in the single digits.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with the high temperature reaching just over the freezing mark helping to melt away more snow. The warmer weather will be sustained in a pleasant mid-December pattern! Expect highs to stay in the 40s beginning Thursday and lasting through the upcoming weekend. There will also be a lot of sunshine along the way!

Monday we’ll begin to cool things off with increasing clouds. Christmas Eve will be cloudy with temperatures dipping back into the 30s. A wintry mix of precipitation is favored to occur on Christmas Day and may drag over into next Thursday. Stay tuned for updates!