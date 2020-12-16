Siouxland Forecast: December 16, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and a low of 17°.

Tomorrow is going to be mostly sunny & warmer with the temperature rising up to 37°.

For the weekend, Friday should be relatively mild for the month of December as we work up to 42°. There’s a chance of a light PM rain/snow mix, but it’s unlikely to have any great impact on road conditions. Accumulations should be minor & quickly melt away. Saturday should be mostly sunny & breezy as we hit a seasonal high of 36°. Sunday and Monday will be beautiful as we welcome more sunshine and reach highs around 50°!

Clouds will work back in on Tuesday and there’s a shot at snow showers Wednesday. Temperatures will chill down as we get to Christmas next Friday! Highs are expected to sink into the 20s with overnight lows in the single digits.