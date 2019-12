Tonight we’ll have areas of freezing fog hanging around with a low temperature between 10° and 20°. Be careful as you’re driving with a few slick spots possible.

A sunny and quiet week is coming our way with highs in the 30s and 40s. The weekend should be spectacular with more sunshine and highs hopping up near 50° on Sunday afternoon!

Clouds will slide back in early next week with a cool down. We have a shot at a wintry mix occurring on Christmas next Wednesday.