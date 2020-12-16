Siouxland Forecast: December 15, 2020

Tonight we’ll have overcast skies, maybe a stray snow flurry or two, plus a frigid low temperature of 14°.

Look for similar weather to be with us on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky with a seasonal wintry high of 31°. Things improve some on Thursday with the introduction of more sunshine along with a slightly warmer high of 37°.

For the weekend, we’ll have a cold front boundary cut through on Friday. That may spray off a few light PM rain & snow showers. The high on Friday is set to rise up to 43°. Saturday expect a brief cooldown to 35° along with a stiff breeze. Sunshine looks to return for Sunday and Monday with temperatures working up into the middle & upper 40s. A pleasant little mid December thaw!

We’re tracking a small chance of snow next Tuesday, but otherwise things appear to stay quiet as we move toward Christmas late next week.