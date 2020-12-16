Siouxland Forecast: December 15, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have overcast skies, maybe a stray snow flurry or two, plus a frigid low temperature of 14°.

Look for similar weather to be with us on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky with a seasonal wintry high of 31°. Things improve some on Thursday with the introduction of more sunshine along with a slightly warmer high of 37°.

For the weekend, we’ll have a cold front boundary cut through on Friday. That may spray off a few light PM rain & snow showers. The high on Friday is set to rise up to 43°. Saturday expect a brief cooldown to 35° along with a stiff breeze. Sunshine looks to return for Sunday and Monday with temperatures working up into the middle & upper 40s. A pleasant little mid December thaw!

We’re tracking a small chance of snow next Tuesday, but otherwise things appear to stay quiet as we move toward Christmas late next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories