Siouxland Forecast: December 15, 2019

Officially Sioux City received 1 inch of snow while parts of northeast Nebraska got 2 to 3 inches of snow accumulation on a wintry Sunday. Tonight, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a frigid low temperature near 10°.

Some cloud cover will bleed over into Monday morning, but by the afternoon we should have the sun crack back out. Look for seasonal highs in the middle to upper 20s.

A very quiet week lies ahead of us with plenty of sunshine. A nice change of pace! Look for temperatures to also stick to the warmer side of average with highs in the 30s and 40s. There are no significant rain or snow chances dialed up for Siouxland this week.