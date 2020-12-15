Siouxland Forecast: December 14, 2020

Tonight we’ll have overcast skies with a low in the middle to upper teens.

Tuesday some flurries will drift through the area with minimal amounts of accumulation – mainly west of Interstate 29 in Nebraska and South Dakota. The high will be 30°.

We’ll see a minor warm-up moving toward the weekend with highs moving past the 40° mark on Thursday & Friday. It’ll be a sunny and decent December weekend with highs staying in the 30s and 40s – on the warmer end of average.

No significant rain or snow chances are dialed up in the 9 on 9 Forecast as we should stick to the drier side of things.

Have a great night!