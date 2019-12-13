Siouxland Forecast: December 13, 2019

Tonight will be windy & cold with areas of fog and a low temperature of 10°.

Saturday it’ll stay a bit breezy in the morning, but the wind will calm down in the afternoon. Under a mostly cloudy sky, the high temperature will fall short of 20°. Bundle up!

Sunday some snow showers will organize and there’s a chance of light accumulations (mainly in Nebraska), but current models favor a more southerly track for the precipitation with substantial accumulations south of Omaha, NE. Most of our KCAU 9 Coverage Area will see flurries or light snowfall of under 1 inch on Sunday. It’ll remain cold with a high near 20°.

Next week will be quiet as we work in some more warmth. Temperatures will step up into the 30s Wednesday and we’ll maintain the slightly-above-normal temperatures into next weekend. A dry pattern will be with us.

