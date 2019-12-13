Siouxland Forecast: December 12, 2019

Tonight the low temperature will slip into the upper teens with a cloudy sky.

On the nose of some warmer air entering Siouxland early Friday morning, we’ll have a couple passing snow flurries. Friday afternoon will be relatively comfortable with the high rising into the mid/upper 30s. But by Friday night, the story will quickly change with an ensuing cold front and perhaps a couple more snow showers. Accumulations of snow or other precipitation will be minimal if anything does happen to stick on Friday.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder with a high near 20°. Sunday will be similar with the high locked in at 20° and the wind easing off.

Monday we’ll have another small snow chance. Temperatures will be OK as we climb back into the mid/upper 30s next week. There are no major rain or snow systems on the horizon.