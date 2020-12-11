Siouxland Forecast: December 11, 2020

Tonight we’ll have light snow showers happen with the best potential for accumulation in southern Siouxland. Burt county in Nebraska plus Harrison & Carroll counties in Iowa have Winter Weather Advisories posted where a couple inches of snow may stack up and have an impact on travel conditions through Saturday morning.

Some flurries will carry over into Saturday, but then we expect to have clearing skies with a bit of afternoon sunshine. The high should rise to 37°. Sunday is going to be sunny and rather pleasant compared to what we usually see in mid December. The high will stretch to 39°.

Next week, there’s a slight chance of snow happening on Monday night going into Tuesday. No big change-ups are dialed up in the extended forecast. Highs will be cool and pretty seasonal in the 30s for the most part.

Have a great weekend!