Siouxland Forecast: December 11, 2019

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies and a low temperature near 20°.

Thursday and Friday are looking pretty pleasant by mid-December standards with temperatures stepping up to about the freezing mark on Thursday and then past 40° on Friday!

A cold front will deliver light snow, a strong breeze, and much a big drop in temperatures this weekend. Highs on Saturday & Sunday will hover around 20°.

Next week should be pretty quiet with no significant rain or snow events on the horizon. Temperatures will creep upward with highs tipping past 30° by Wednesday.