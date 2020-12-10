Siouxland Forecast: December 10, 2020

Tonight we’ll have cloudy skies with a low of 29°.

Friday, expect a very light wintry mix of rain showers & snow showers. Burt & Harrison counties down south near Omaha are inside of a Winter Weather Advisory and they may pick up an inch or 2 of snow. Sioux City will see a dusting – enough to maybe turn some grassy surfaces white & also wet the pavement, but nothing that’ll have a great impact. It’ll be breezy & chilly with a high of just 38°.

For the weekend, look for a few snow showers to linger over into Saturday with a high of 36°. Sunday and Monday should be decent with sun and highs around 40°.

Monday night into Tuesday, we have another opportunity at light snow. Highs will be more seasonal & typical of what we witness in December ranging between about 30° and 40°.

Have a great night!