Siouxland Forecast: December 10, 2019

Tonight there’ll be a fresh dusting of snow with quick-hitting disturbance. About 1/2 inch to 1 inch of accumulation is expected to occur with the falling snow wrapping up by sunrise on Wednesday. Just leave yourself a few extra minutes to get going in the morning! Expect a chilly low temperature of about 10°.

Wednesday (beyond the early AM snow) and Thursday will be quiet and relatively cold days with high temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Friday we’ll see the temperatures perk up despite mostly cloudy skies as it looks like Sioux City will get a lift into the mid 40s.

It won’t last long though! Late Friday night a cold front will clip through with another dose of light snowfall. The weekend will be on the chillier side with highs holding around 20°.

Nothing noteworthy for next week in the extended forecast as wintry weather settles in. Highs will largely stay in the 20s based on current data.