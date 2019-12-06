Siouxland Forecast: December 06, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! It’s been a mild week with temperatures slightly above average, but today is going to be a little cooler than what we’ve seen with highs in the low 30s, but we have mild weather returning for the weekend, with much colder temperatures moving into Siouxland next week. Temperatures this morning are already on the cooler side, being reported in the 20s and upper teens across the area. We have breezy winds from the north between 10 and 15 mph right now, but don’t worry, by later this afternoon those winds will become nice and calm! With these winds, there is a wind chill factor to take into consideration this morning. The real feel temperature this morning is being reported in the teens and single digits! So be sure to grab that jacket on your way out the door! Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly cloudy throughout the night, but we should see gradual clearing as we make our way through the morning hours. Here’s a look at your out the door forecast for today. Temperatures are going to stay on the cooler side as they rise to a high of 32 by this afternoon. Then tonight we will see clear skies as we fall to a low of 26 by tomorrow morning. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning at 5 and 6 to see just how cold it’s supposed to get next week!