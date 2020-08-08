Siouxland Forecast: August 7, 2020

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies. It’ll stay warm & humid out there with a low temperature of 71° anticipated in Sioux City.

Saturday is going to be mostly sunny and hot as we work up to a high of 90°. Sunday will be even hotter at 93° with the heat index value making a jump up to about 100°! Please stay hydrated and be cautious as we contend with the high heat. During the overnight periods Saturday into Sunday and again Sunday into Monday, we’ll have shots at showers and thunderstorms. Given the high level of energy in the atmosphere, some thunderstorms may become severe this weekend with large hail stones and damaging wind gusts.

Next week we’re on track for slightly cooler temperatures with highs likely to hang in the middle to upper 80s. We’ll see a shot at thunderstorms coming together on Wednesday.