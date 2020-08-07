Siouxland Forecast: August 6, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a chance of isolated thunderstorms happening with a low of about 70°.

Friday is going to be partly cloudy with a light SSE breeze and a seasonal high of 86°. Look for warmer and more muggy conditions to take over for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s on both Saturday & Sunday. When factoring in the humidity, it’s going to feel like it’s about 100° so please make efforts to stay hydrated this weekend and put on the sunscreen!

Pretty quiet and slightly cooler weather will be with us next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s beginning on Monday. There’s a 30% chance of thunderstorms happening on Tuesday, but otherwise dry weather will persist.