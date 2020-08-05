Siouxland Forecast: August 5, 2020

Tonight there’s a chance of scattered thunderstorms with a low of 64°. A light breeze will persist out of the SSE between 10 and 20 MPH.

Thursday we’ll carry a couple of additional thunderstorms, but they’ll be isolated and have a low impact. It’s going to be warmer and more humid outside with an afternoon high of 86°. The temperature will rise higher this weekend – climbing to 87° Friday, 92° Saturday, and 93° on Sunday. It’s going to be humid this weekend too so be prepared for the Heat Index to top off around 100°. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen!

Temperatures will gradually sink next week with another thunderstorm chance assigned to Tuesday. Look for seasonal highs in the mid 80s once we get past the scorching weekend.

Enjoy your evening!