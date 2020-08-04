Siouxland Forecast: August 4, 2020

Tonight there’s a chance of isolated thunderstorms happening – mainly after midnight. It’ll be comfortable with a low temperature of 59°.

Tomorrow we’ll hang onto a chance of scattered thunderstorms working through the region on the leading edge of warmer air. There’s a Marginal Risk of severe weather occurring. Look for a high of 81° – it’ll be a bit hotter thanks to a strong southerly breeze with gusts peaking at 30 MPH.

A gradual warming trend will set up going into the weekend. Look for ample heat & humidity to be with us on Saturday & Sunday with the high topping out at 93° plus sunny skies. It’ll be just a hair cooler for the next work week. No major rain chances are expected as we travel through the extended forecast.

Have a nice night.