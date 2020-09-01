Siouxland Forecast: August 31, 2020

We’re closing out the month of August with some beautiful weather outside. Tonight we’ll see increasing clouds with a low of 50°. It should be peaceful and comfortable.

Tuesday we’ll have some cloud cover hang around in the morning plus a chance of isolated showers. It’ll be just a little bit warmer than Monday as we hit a high of 79°. Wednesday will be hotter at 88° with bright sunshine. A wind shift back to the north will cut the high back down to 80° on Thursday. Even with the northwest breeze though, it’s not going to be a whole lot cooler.

Friday and Saturday high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. Another cold front will be swept through on Sunday bringing about a round of thunderstorms. We’ll see 70° high temperatures for next week.

