Siouxland Forecast: August 3, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a comfortable low temperature of 51°. Open up the windows and enjoy the relatively cool air!

Tuesday look for a mix of sun & clouds with greater cloud cover working in during the afternoon. The high will be about 80°. There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night on Tuesday extending over into Wednesday. Wednesday is going to be marginally warmer at 83°.

A warming trend carries forward into the weekend as we’ll soak in a lot of sunshine. Summertime heat will be with us Friday and last through next Monday as highs will surpass 90°. Rain chances are pretty minimal in the extended forecast.