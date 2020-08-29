Siouxland Forecast: August 29, 2020

It’s going to be a near-perfect late August day with a nice dose of sunshine as we hit a high of 82°. On Sunday, we should experience similar heat with the temperature reaching 84°. Clouds will increase and there’s a chance of thunderstorms developing overnight with a cold front transitioning through going into Monday. Severe weather is a possibility so stay alert to changing conditions.

Monday and Tuesday we’ll have relatively cool air in place as highs slip into the mid 70s. Rounds of rain will continue. On Wednesday, the skies will clear out with plentiful sunshine and seasonal early September highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a super weekend!